842 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 438 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 842 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 4), including 502 imported infections.

There were three fatalities, and the death toll from coronavirus complications taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 832, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

Tuesday’s case count was up from the 464 reported on Monday.

Among the new cases reported on Tuesday, 340 were locally transmitted, comprising 334 in the community and six in migrant worker's dormitories.

A total of 438 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Tuesday, comprising 347 imported cases and 91 local cases.

The daily COVID-19 cases and new confirmed Omicron cases are presented as two separate sets of data on MOH's website.