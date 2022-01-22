2,463 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore and 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,463 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 22), comprising 2,218 local and 245 imported infections.
The infections include the number of Protocol 2 cases, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) changed its daily reporting structure on Friday.
Protocol 2 cases are individuals who are well and have tested positive, or have been assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition. Two sets of numbers will be reported every day - one for the infections confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and another for the Protocol 2 cases.
There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 847.
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.64, down from Friday's 2.70. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
A total of 1,590 new Protocol 2 infections were confirmed on Saturday, comprising eight imported cases and 1,582 local cases.
Another 873 cases were confirmed via PCR tests. A total of 636 cases were local infections while 237 were imported.
As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 310,276 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Case numbers have been backdated to Jan 6 when general practitioners (GPs) started to order Protocol 2, for the purposes of calculating the total number of infections in Singapore as well as the week-on-week increase in infection numbers.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 401 patients in hospital, with 23 requiring oxygen supplementation. Eleven patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Friday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure includes children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 55 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
