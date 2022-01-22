2,463 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore and 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,463 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 22), comprising 2,218 local and 245 imported infections.

The infections include the number of Protocol 2 cases, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) changed its daily reporting structure on Friday.

Protocol 2 cases are individuals who are well and have tested positive, or have been assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition. Two sets of numbers will be reported every day - one for the infections confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and another for the Protocol 2 cases.

There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 847.