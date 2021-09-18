934 new local COVID-19 infections in Singapore; rise in cases of serious illness

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 934 new local COVID-19 infections on Friday (Sep 17), comprising 838 community cases and 96 dormitory residents.

Among the new local cases, 241 were seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case, taking the total number of new infections reported on Friday to 935.

LARGE CLUSTERS

MOH said that it was monitoring a total of 12 large clusters with new cases.

A new large cluster of 26 cases has been identified at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, comprising 23 staff members and three household contacts.

The cluster was caused by workplace transmission with further spread to household contacts of cases, said MOH.

An existing cluster at Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard has grown to 107 after two more cases were linked to it.

Most of the cases in this cluster are residents of 38 Kian Teck Drive dormitory and all new cases have been quarantined, said the Health Ministry.

The cluster at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei has grown to 17, all of them residents.

A total of 256 cases have been linked to the Chinatown Complex cluster. The cases comprise 187 stallholders and assistants, 11 cleaners or safe distancing ambassadors, and 58 household contacts of workers.

The cluster at Blue Stars Domitory has grown to a total of 71 cases while the cluster at Avery Lodge Dormitory now stands at 95.

Two new COVID-19 cases were added to the Changi General Hospital for the first time since Monday, taking the total to 73.

The ministry added that there was "workplace transmission among facility management and support staff members", including spread to close contacts of the hospital staff.

No patients were affected, MOH said.

In its COVID-19 update on Monday, the Health Ministry had said that cases at the hospital cluster were declining.