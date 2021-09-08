347 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 347 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday (Sep 8), including three people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
The three cases are at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The ministry did not provide information on how many of the new cases were unlinked infections. Last Friday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said it was "timely" for MOH to revamp its daily COVID-19 reports. "(We) are not chasing down every single case, which means unlinked numbers are also not as relevant as before," said Mr Ong during a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministerial task force.
There were two imported cases on Wednesday, taking Singapore's daily count to 349.
MOH will provide more updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday night.
"SNAP" WORK-FROM-HOME REGIME
Singapore reported a record number of community cases on Tuesday, with 300 infections.
Amid a recent rise in such infections, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Tuesday that if a COVID-19 case is detected at a workplace, employers have a maximum of one day to implement a "snap 14-day work-from-home regime".
Employees who test positive for COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test must inform their employers, MOM said.
If the employee was at the workplace on any of the past seven days, the employer must then implement the snap 14-day work-from-home regime for all employees who are able to do so from the date of the positive test result.
The regime should be implemented "as soon as possible", and no later than one day after the positive test result. Employees are also encouraged to self-swab every two to three days during the 14-day period, said MOM.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 69,582 COVID-19 cases.
