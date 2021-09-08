347 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 347 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday (Sep 8), including three people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The three cases are at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry did not provide information on how many of the new cases were unlinked infections. Last Friday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said it was "timely" for MOH to revamp its daily COVID-19 reports. "(We) are not chasing down every single case, which means unlinked numbers are also not as relevant as before," said Mr Ong during a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministerial task force.

There were two imported cases on Wednesday, taking Singapore's daily count to 349.

MOH will provide more updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday night.