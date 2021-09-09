Unvaccinated 62-year-old man dies of COVID-19 complications; 450 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 62-year-old man has become Singapore's 57th fatality from COVID-19, as the number of new community cases hit a new daily high, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Sep 9).

The Singaporean man died of COVID-19 complications on Monday (Sep 6). Known as Case 65636, the man had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of cancer and bronchiectasis, a lung condition.

He was taken to Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on Jul 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

Singapore reported 450 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Thursday, including 108 seniors who are above 60 years old.

Of the 450 locally transmitted cases, 419 were in the community - a new daily record - and 31 were dormitory residents, according to data from MOH's Situation Report.

There were also seven imported cases on Thursday, taking Singapore’s daily count to 457.