328 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 185 unlinked infections
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 328 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Sep 7), including 185 not linked to previous cases.
Ninety-one of the infections were linked to previous cases and already placed on quarantine. Another 52 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Among the new cases, four above the age of 70 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also four imported infections, two of whom were detected upon arrival in Singapore. The remaining two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.
In total, Singapore reported 332 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases since Aug 5 last year.
MOH will provide further updates on Tuesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.
ADDITIONAL COMMUNITY MEASURES
Warning of the increasing likelihood of an "exponential rise" in COVID-19 cases, MOH on Monday announced additional measures to slow transmission of the virus.
When a cluster is identified, MOH will send out health risk warnings and health risk alerts to people on top of quarantining close contacts.
Recipients of a health risk warning will be required by law to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. They will then need to take further antigen rapid tests (ART) and another PCR test.
The fast and easy rostered routine testing regime for employees in higher-risk settings will be expanded to more sectors, including retail, delivery and transport. Testing frequency will be increased from once every two weeks to once a week.
Regular testing for employees working onsite beyond these settings will also be stepped up. Companies that are not already subject to mandatory rostered routine testing will receive ART kits for weekly testing of their staff over the next two months.
MOH also said people should limit themselves to one social gathering a day, while social gatherings and social interactions at workplaces will not be allowed from Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 69,233 COVID-19 cases.
