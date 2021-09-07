328 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 185 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 328 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Sep 7), including 185 not linked to previous cases.

Ninety-one of the infections were linked to previous cases and already placed on quarantine. Another 52 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Among the new cases, four above the age of 70 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported infections, two of whom were detected upon arrival in Singapore. The remaining two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 332 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This is the highest daily count of COVID-19 cases since Aug 5 last year.

MOH will provide further updates on Tuesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.