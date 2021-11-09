Singapore reports 3,397 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,397 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 9) as 12 more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 58 and 95. All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore’s death toll to 523.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday is up from the 2,470 infections reported on Monday.