Youngest COVID-19 fatality in Singapore reported with 23-year-old person among 15 more deaths

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old person became the youngest COVID-19 fatality in Singapore as 15 more people died from complications due to the virus.

Singapore reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct 14), as the death toll from the coronavirus rose to 207.

The fatalities are eight men and seven women. The deaths include the 23-year-old who was partially vaccinated and a 34-year-old who was unvaccinated. Both of them had multiple underlying conditions.

The other 13 individuals who died were aged between 60 and 89. Of these, 8 were unvaccinated against COVID-19, and five were fully vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Among the new cases reported on Thursday, 2,929 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 2,412 in the community and 517 in migrant worker dormitories.

Three are imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update released to media at about 11.10pm.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 138,327 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.