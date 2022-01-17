Logo
Singapore

1,165 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 609 Omicron infections confirmed
Singapore

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks are seen in the Chinatown district of Singapore on Jan 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

17 Jan 2022 10:08PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 10:08PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,165 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jan 17), including 534 imported infections.

There were no fatalities, and the death toll from coronavirus complications remains at 843, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website

Monday’s case count was up from the 863 reported on Sunday

Among the new cases reported on Monday, 631 were locally transmitted. The Health Ministry did not provide a breakdown of the number of cases in the community and in migrant workers' dormitories. 

A total of 609 new Omicron infections were also confirmed on Monday, comprising 229 imported cases and 380 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

The weekly infection growth rate on Monday was 1.60, up from Sunday's 1.49. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is rising.

As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 293,014 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There were 217 patients in hospital, with 13 requiring oxygen supplementation. Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit.

As of Sunday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.

About 52 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

Source: CNA/yb(rw)

Related Topics

Ministry of Health COVID-19 Omicron

