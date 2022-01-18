1,448 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 589 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,448 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Jan 18), comprising 990 local infections and 458 imported ones.
There were no fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. The death toll from coronavirus complications stands at 843.
Tuesday's case count is up from the 1,165 reported on Monday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.76, up from Monday's 1.60. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
A total of 589 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Tuesday, comprising 85 imported cases and 504 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 294,462 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 247 patients in hospital, with 16 requiring oxygen supplementation. Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Monday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 53 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
