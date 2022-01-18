1,448 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 589 Omicron infections confirmed

Tuesday's case count is up from the 1,165 reported on Monday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.76, up from Monday's 1.60. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.

A total of 589 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Tuesday, comprising 85 imported cases and 504 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 294,462 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.