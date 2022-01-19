1,615 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,185 Omicron infections confirmed

Wednesday's case count is up from the 1,448 reported on Tuesday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.96, up from Tuesday's 1.76. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.

A total of 1,185 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Wednesday, comprising 220 imported cases and 965 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 296,077 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.