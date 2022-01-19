1,615 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,185 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,615 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jan 19), comprising 1,205 local infections and 410 imported ones.
There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 844.
Wednesday's case count is up from the 1,448 reported on Tuesday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.96, up from Tuesday's 1.76. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
A total of 1,185 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Wednesday, comprising 220 imported cases and 965 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 296,077 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 281 patients in hospital, with 18 requiring oxygen supplementation.
Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU).
As of Tuesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure has been updated to include children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27. About 53 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram