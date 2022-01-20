1,472 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,001 Omicron infections confirmed

Thursday's case count is down from the 1,615 reported on Wednesday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.17, up from Wednesday's 1.96.

This is the first time it has gone above 2 since Sep 19, 2021, and is the highest weekly infection rate since Sep 16, when it was 2.25. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.

A total of 1,001 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Thursday, comprising 49 imported cases and 952 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 297,549 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.