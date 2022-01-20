1,472 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,001 Omicron infections confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,472 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jan 20), comprising 1,133 local infections and 339 imported ones.
There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 845.
Thursday's case count is down from the 1,615 reported on Wednesday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.17, up from Wednesday's 1.96.
This is the first time it has gone above 2 since Sep 19, 2021, and is the highest weekly infection rate since Sep 16, when it was 2.25. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.
A total of 1,001 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Thursday, comprising 49 imported cases and 952 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 297,549 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 306 patients in hospital, with 16 requiring oxygen supplementation. Fourteen patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
This figure includes children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.
About 54 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
