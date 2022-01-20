Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

1,472 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,001 Omicron infections confirmed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

1,472 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,001 Omicron infections confirmed

1,472 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 1,001 Omicron infections confirmed

People wearing protective face masks crossing a road in Singapore's central business district on Jan 14, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

20 Jan 2022 10:57PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,472 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Jan 20), comprising 1,133 local infections and 339 imported ones. 

There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 845.

Thursday's case count is down from the 1,615 reported on Wednesday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.17, up from Wednesday's 1.96.

This is the first time it has gone above 2 since Sep 19, 2021, and is the highest weekly infection rate since Sep 16, when it was 2.25. A figure above 1 means that the number of new weekly cases is rising.

A total of 1,001 new Omicron infections were confirmed on Thursday, comprising 49 imported cases and 952 local cases. This is presented as a separate set of data from the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 297,549 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS

There are 306 patients in hospital, with 16 requiring oxygen supplementation. Fourteen patients are in the intensive care unit.

As of Wednesday, 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

This figure includes children aged five to 11 after vaccination for this age group started on Dec 27.

About 54 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ng(rw)

Related Topics

MOH Ministry of Health COVID-19 Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us