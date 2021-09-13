597 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, new cluster at Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 597 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Sep 13), comprising 534 community cases and 63 dormitory residents.

Among the new local cases, 157 were seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A new COVID-19 cluster of 28 cases was detected at Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok.

Ren Ci Hospital said in a media statement that three staff members from the same ward had experienced respiratory symptoms on Sunday and immediately sought medical attention.

The relevant ward was locked down after their antigen rapid tests (ART) returned positive.

"Surveillance swabbing using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests was then carried out for all nursing home residents and colleagues from the affected zone," the hospital said.

The swab results as of Monday morning showed that a total of eight staff members, including the three who had earlier sought medical attention, and 20 nursing home residents were infected with COVID-19.

Among those who tested positive, only one resident is not vaccinated.

All staff members and 95 per cent of the nursing home residents are fully vaccinated, said the hospital.

The affected ward has since been deep cleaned and disinfected, and the nursing home will be increasing its cleaning frequency.

All other staff and residents of the nursing home will also be tested for COVID-19, said MOH.

Ren Ci Hospital added that the nursing home will facilitate communication between residents and their loved ones through telephone and video calls.

MOH previously announced on Sunday that all visits to residential care homes will be suspended from Sep 13 to Oct 11.

The four-week visitation suspension comes after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among employees, clients and residents.

According to the Ren Ci website, the nursing home at Bukit Batok Street 52 accommodates 257 beds.

The facility also has a senior care centre within its grounds, with services for the elderly who need day and dementia day care, as well as day rehabilitation services.

NEW DORMITORY CLUSTER

Another new cluster was detected at Avery Lodge Dormitory which now has a total of 58 infections.

MOH said the ongoing intra-dormitory transmission among residents was detected through "proactive testing". The dormitory residents have also been placed on a movement restriction order.

There were also 10 imported cases reported on Monday, taking the total number of infections reported in Singapore to 607.

Four imported cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.