804 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 2 nursing homes among new clusters

NEW CLUSTERS AT NURSING HOMES

A total of 20 active clusters are currently being monitored, said MOH.

The new cluster at Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei has a total of 13 cases, all of whom are residents.

"Residents and staff on the affected levels are being tested. All other residents and staff will also undergo testing," said MOH.

Orange Valley Nursing Home said that the first resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sep 7 after the resident was sent to Changi General Hospital for drowsiness and fever on the same day.

All admissions into the nursing home will be suspended until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

A total of 13 cases have also been linked to the Jamiyah Nursing Home cluster, where the transmission is among staff members and residents.

"Of the 13 cases, 10 are residents and three are staff," said MOH.

"Residents and staff on the affected level are being tested. All other staff and residents will also undergo testing."

Including Orange Valley Nursing Home and Jamiyah Nursing Home, COVID-19 clusters have been detected at four nursing homes this week.

A large COVID-19 cluster at Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok was reported on Monday while the cluster at All Saints Home in Jurong East was reported on Tuesday.

The new cluster at 7 Senoko South Road dormitory has a total of 26 cases. MOH said the infections were caused by ongoing intra-dormitory transmission among residents.

Residents have been quarantined and are being tested, added the ministry.

MADRASAH IDENTIFIED AS "LARGE CLUSTER"

Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah was also added as a large cluster in Wednesday's press release.

The cluster currently has 11 cases, caused by transmission among students in the same class which then spread further to household contacts of cases, said MOH.

The madrasah was previously reported as a new cluster on Sep 7 with a total of eight cases.

The cluster linked to Chinatown Complex has grown to 197, with 11 new cases reported on Wednesday. It now comprises 154 stallholders and assistants, 36 household contacts of workers and seven cleaners or safe distancing ambassadors.

Seven new cases were linked to the cluster at DHL Supply Chain Advanced Regional Centre, bringing the total to 71 infections.

Another five cases were linked to Avery Lodge Dormitory, bringing the total number to 87.

HOSPITALISATION

There were 822 patients warded in hospital, most of whom were well and under observation, said MOH.

Of these, 76 cases of serious illness required oxygen supplementation and nine were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.2 per cent.