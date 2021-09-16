Unvaccinated 72-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 complications; 906 new local cases in Singapore
SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old woman has become Singapore's 59th fatality from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Sep 16).
The Singaporean woman, who died of complications due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday, had developed symptoms on Sep 4 and tested positive for the coronavirus on Sep 6.
"She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves’ disease, hypertension and dyslipidaemia," said MOH.
Singapore reported 906 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday, comprising 803 community cases and 103 dormitory residents.
Among the new local cases, 244 were seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 74,848 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths from the disease.
SENIORS SHOULD MINIMISE SOCIAL INTERACTIONS
The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said those aged 60 and above should minimise social interactions over the next two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 community cases.
"Seniors are at a higher risk of developing serious health complications if they are infected with COVID-19," said the agency on Wednesday.
Seniors are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowded places. Those who need to go out for essential activities should wear a mask properly at all times and maintain good hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing, said AIC.
The agency also urged seniors who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible as the risk of severe outcomes from the disease if unvaccinated is "six times higher".
