Unvaccinated 72-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 complications; 906 new local cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old woman has become Singapore's 59th fatality from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Sep 16).

The Singaporean woman, who died of complications due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday, had developed symptoms on Sep 4 and tested positive for the coronavirus on Sep 6.

"She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves’ disease, hypertension and dyslipidaemia," said MOH.