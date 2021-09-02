113 unlinked COVID-19 cases among 187 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 187 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Sep 2), including 113 infections with no links to previous cases.

Fifty-six infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine.

Another 18 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Among the new cases, three were above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases, bringing the total number of new cases on Thursday to 191.

MOH will release further updates on Thursday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.