113 unlinked COVID-19 cases among 187 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore
113 unlinked COVID-19 cases among 187 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore

Office workers at Raffles Place on Jul 22, 2021. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

02 Sep 2021 06:23PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 06:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 187 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Sep 2), including 113 infections with no links to previous cases.

Fifty-six infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine.

Another 18 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Among the new cases, three were above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases, bringing the total number of new cases on Thursday to 191.

MOH will release further updates on Thursday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

WHO MONITORING NEW VARIANT

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant known as Mu, which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said on Tuesday. 

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and said that further studies were needed to better understand it. After being detected in Colombia, Mu has since been reported in other South American countries and in Europe.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 67,991 COVID-19 cases.

Source: CNA/ad

COVID-19 MOH

