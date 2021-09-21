Singapore reports 910 new local COVID-19 cases; 2 more fatalities take national death toll to 62

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 910 new local COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Sep 20), comprising 832 community cases and 78 dormitory residents.

Two patients also died on Sunday, bringing Singapore's total fatalities to 62.

One of the cases is an 84-year-old man who had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Singaporean was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sep 13 with symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

"He had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness," added the ministry.

The second case is an 85-year-old Singaporean who was partially vaccinated.

He tested positive for the disease on Sep 16 and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital two days later. He had no known medical conditions, added MOH.

Monday's new local cases included 230 seniors above the age of 60, said the Health Ministry.

There were also seven imported cases, taking the total number of new cases to 917.

HOSPITALISED CASES

There were 1,055 patients warded in hospital, most of whom were well and under observation, said MOH.

Of these, 128 cases of serious illness required oxygen supplementation, and 18 were in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill were 122 seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, 98 per cent of the local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

There were 210 cases who needed oxygen supplementation and 21 had been in the ICU. Of these, 54.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and 45.5 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.