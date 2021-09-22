62-year-old woman among three COVID-19 deaths; 1,173 new local cases reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,173 new local COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 21), comprising 1,038 community cases and 135 dormitory residents.

There were also three fatalities, bringing Singapore's death toll to 65.

One - a 74-year-old man - died on Sunday. He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Aug 31 for an unrelated medical condition and tested negative for COVID-19 upon admission.

However, another test taken on Sep 9 came back positive. The man, who was partially vaccinated, had a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The other two - a 62-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man - died on Monday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The woman, who was unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jul 23 and was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital the next day. She had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sep 15 with symptoms, and tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. He had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, recurrent aspiration pneumonia, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, "together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness", MOH said.

The case tally includes 311 seniors above the age of 60, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a daily update released at about 11.45 pm.

There were also five imported cases, taking the total number of new cases to 1,178.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 79,899 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths from the disease.