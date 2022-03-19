Singapore's total COVID-19 caseload crosses 1 million mark, with 10,244 new infections and 3 deaths
SINGAPORE: Singapore's total COVID-19 caseload since the start of the pandemic surpassed the 1 million mark on Saturday (Mar 19), with the health ministry reporting 10,244 new infections.
In all, 10,102 of the new COVID-19 infections reported as of noon on Saturday were local cases while 142 were imported.
There were three fatalities reported on Saturday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,194.
There are 1,130 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 127 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 30 on Friday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Saturday, 8,003 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 7,912 local cases and 91 imported infections.
Another 2,241 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 51 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.7, the same as on Friday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 1,007,158 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 70 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
