Singapore's total COVID-19 caseload crosses 1 million mark, with 10,244 new infections and 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore's total COVID-19 caseload since the start of the pandemic surpassed the 1 million mark on Saturday (Mar 19), with the health ministry reporting 10,244 new infections.

In all, 10,102 of the new COVID-19 infections reported as of noon on Saturday were local cases while 142 were imported.

There were three fatalities reported on Saturday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,194.

There are 1,130 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 127 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-seven patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 30 on Friday.