Singapore tightens border measures for travellers from New Zealand after rise in COVID-19 cases
Travellers from Jiangsu province in China will no longer have to serve a stay-home notice if their COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival is negative.
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Aug 28) announced tighter COVID-19 border measures for travellers from New Zealand due to the increase in the number of cases there.
In a media release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that travellers from China's Jiangsu province will not have to serve a stay-home notice period if they tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival.
TIGHTER MEASURES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM NEW ZEALAND
From 11.59pm on Monday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have travel history to New Zealand in the past 21 days before departure to Singapore will have to serve a 7-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.
They will also have to do a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test on-arrival, as well as before the end of their stay-home notice period.
Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with travel history to New Zealand within the past 21 days before their departure to Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore.
These measures will be taken for travellers from New Zealand “given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there”, said MOH.
New Zealand, which is currently under a strict lockdown, on Saturday reported 82 local COVID-19 cases, all in the epicentre Auckland.
MOH had previously waivered the stay-home notice for travellers from New Zealand beginning Sep 1.
TRAVELLERS FROM JIANGSU PROVINCE
From 11.59pm on Monday, all travellers entering Singapore with travel history to China's Jiangsu province within the past 21 days before departure for Singapore will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival.
They will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if the PCR test result is negative, and will no longer be required to serve a seven-day stay-home notice period.
Short-term visitors with travel history to Jiangsu province within the last 21 days before departure to Singapore can apply for an ATP with immediate effect, for entry into Singapore on or after Sep 4.
Currently, travellers from Jiangsu have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence. They also have to take PCR tests on arrival in Singapore and before the end of their stay-home notice period.
Travellers who are already serving their seven-day stay-home notice at their residence as of 11.59pm on Monday will still be required to complete their seven-day stay-home notice and exit swab, said MOH.
Border measures for travellers from Jiangsu province will be eased as the COVID-19 situation in the province has improved, said MOH.
All other travellers with travel history to mainland China, excluding Jiangsu province, in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of a stay-home notice, said MOH.
"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures in tandem with our roadmap to becoming a COVID resilient nation," said the ministry.
