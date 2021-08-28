Singapore tightens border measures for travellers from New Zealand after rise in COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Aug 28) announced tighter COVID-19 border measures for travellers from New Zealand due to the increase in the number of cases there.

In a media release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that travellers from China's Jiangsu province will not have to serve a stay-home notice period if they tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

TIGHTER MEASURES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM NEW ZEALAND

From 11.59pm on Monday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have travel history to New Zealand in the past 21 days before departure to Singapore will have to serve a 7-day stay-home notice at their place of residence.

They will also have to do a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test on-arrival, as well as before the end of their stay-home notice period.

Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with travel history to New Zealand within the past 21 days before their departure to Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

These measures will be taken for travellers from New Zealand “given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there”, said MOH.

New Zealand, which is currently under a strict lockdown, on Saturday reported 82 local COVID-19 cases, all in the epicentre Auckland.

MOH had previously waivered the stay-home notice for travellers from New Zealand beginning Sep 1.