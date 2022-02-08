Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen tests positive for COVID-19, says infection waning after 5 days

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering from the infection.

Dr Ng shared his experience in a Facebook post entitled “A personal encounter with COVID-19” on Tuesday (Feb 8).

“It’s been an interesting past few days, as a patient with COVID-19,” he said. “Sharing my experience, with the caveat that individual reactions vary widely.”

Dr Ng, 63, said he “expected that it would be a matter of time” before he contracted COVID-19, due to the contagious nature of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

“With the highly infectious Omicron causing the largest waves since the start of the pandemic in Singapore, it would be hard to avoid this variant, unless one became a recluse,” he said.

“The assurance was that having had two shots of the vaccine with the booster, serious illness could be avoided.”

Dr Ng took an antigen rapid test (ART) after learning that his grandchild had tested positive. The test “showed two lines”, indicating a COVID-19 infection. Dr Ng did not state the date of this first positive test.