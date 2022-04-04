All nightlife businesses allowed to fully reopen from Apr 19 as Singapore eases COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: All nightlife businesses, including nightclubs and discotheques, will be allowed to fully reopen from Apr 19.

This is in line with Singapore's recent easing of COVID-19 measures, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a joint media release on Monday (Apr 4).

All nightlife establishments will be subjected to the safe management measures imposed on food and beverage (F&B) outlets, retail liquor establishments and live performances where applicable, said the authorities.

For nightlife businesses where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities - such as nightclubs and discotheques - patrons have to produce a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before entering the premises. The ART has to be supervised by a test provider approved by the Ministry of Health, either in-person or remotely.

The COVID-19 test will be valid for 24 hours from the time of the test result.

"The patron must get tested before the start of his/her visit; and at most 24 hours before the end of the attendance at the event or activity," said MTI and MHA.