More than 20 pivoted nightspots allowed to reopen for F&B as of end August

SINGAPORE: A month after authorities introduced tighter measures as a condition for nightspots operating as food outlets to reopen, more than 20 such establishments have been given the go-ahead to resume operations.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Tuesday (Sep 7) said that as of Aug 30, it had approved the reopening of these outlets that have pivoted to food and beverage operations.

"These establishments have implemented the additional Safe Management Measures (SMMs), passed inspections, and received a conditional permit from MTI to resume operations," said MSE.

"Establishments that do not pass inspections are not allowed to reopen until they pass a later inspection, which they may apply for when they are ready."