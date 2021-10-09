No dining-in at hawker centres, entering shopping malls for unvaccinated individuals from Oct 13

SINGAPORE: Unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed to enter shopping malls or dine-in at hawker centres and coffee shops from Wednesday (Oct 13).

Fully vaccinated individuals may continue to do so but only in groups of up to two people, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

Those who are unvaccinated can still buy take-away food, added MOH.

Co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong said these expanded vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will “further protect those who are not fully vaccinated”.

“There have been a few settings frequently visited by a significant proportion of infected individuals, including those who are unvaccinated, who later on fell very ill. Such settings include (food and beverage) outlets, retail establishments and shopping centres,” he added.

The expanded measures will also apply to attractions.

Enterprises that are able to implement the expanded measures earlier are "strongly encouraged" to do so, said MOH.