No quarantine orders for close contacts of COVID-19 cases as MOH urges personal responsibility

IF YOU ARE COVID-19 POSITIVE, WITH SYMPTOMS

Those who are unwell are encouraged to see a doctor who will assess them.

If the doctor assesses that there's a possibility that they might have a COVID-19 infection, then the person will be tested, MOH said.

The majority will go through an ART without a need for a PCR test and if found COVID-19 positive, patients will have to go home and start their isolation. The doctor will notify MOH, which in turn will contact the patient with further instructions on what to do.

Those who are fully vaccinated will have to isolate themselves for 10 days while the unvaccinated will have to isolate for 14 days. MOH said it has “relaxed” the requirement for those self-isolating to have an ensuite toilet and bathroom in the same room.

This will apply as long as people are able to clean the bathroom after it has been used so that other members of the household are not exposed to infection.

They will either be placed on the home recovery programme by default, or if the home environment is not suitable, they can recover at the appropriate care facilities, MOH said.

MOH representatives will call patients to ask them questions about who lives in their home and about their domestic situation.

That will provide a better understanding of the situation is so that advice can be given on whether it's safe to continue isolating at home, or whether arrangements should be made to provide accommodation at a community isolation facility, MOH said.

The majority are expected to be able to isolate themselves at home, the ministry added.

At the end of their isolation, their TraceTogether phone application will be automatically updated that they are "discharged".

IF YOU ARE COVID-19 POSITIVE, BUT NO SYMPTOMS

Those who are well and undergo ART for reasons such as pre-event testing will have to self-isolate for 72 hours and take another test at the end of that time.

Despite having to be isolated, these people may make a trip to a vending machine to get free ART kits, MOH said.

If found not to have COVID-19, people can end their isolation and resume their normal activities. For as long as the test shows a positive reading, however, the individual must isolate himself, MOH said.

If someone experiences symptoms such as high fever or breathlessness, the person should see a doctor, MOH said, adding that telemedicine services could be an option.

Employees diagnosed with COVID-19 through ART and are “physically well” can work from home if possible. If working from home is not possible, they will have to consume paid sick leave, but will not have to produce a medical certificate, MOH said.

They may return to their workplace when they get a negative ART result after 72 hours.