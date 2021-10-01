8 more COVID-19 deaths as Singapore reports 2,909 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 2,909 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Oct 1) and eight more deaths from complications due to the coronavirus.

Seven of the fatalities were Singaporean men and one was a Singaporean woman.

They were aged between 66 and 96 years, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), which listed the eight as cases 73375, 76228, 78363, 81708, 85439, 91179, 93933, and 97170.

Among them, four had been unvaccinated against COVID-19, two had been partially vaccinated and two had been vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry.

Singapore's death toll now stands at 103.

Of the new cases, 2,897 were locally transmitted infections, comprising 2,079 cases in the community and 818 dormitory residents.

Among these cases were 556 seniors above the age of 60, said MOH in its daily update released to the media at 11.20pm.

There were also 12 imported cases, with seven detected upon arrival in Singapore and five who developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 99,430 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

HOSPITALISATIONS

There were 1,356 patients warded in hospital, most of them well and under observation, said MOH.

Among them were 222 cases who required oxygen supplementation, and 34 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Of those who fell very ill, 214 were above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms was 98.2 per cent.

In that period, 471 cases required oxygen supplementation and 52 had been in the ICU. Of these, 51.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 48.9 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

ACTIVE CLUSTERS

MOH said it was currently "closely monitoring" 10 active large clusters - eight dormitories, Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, as well as a nursing home.

With 442 COVID-19 infections, the cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory in Jurong West is the largest with 21 new cases.

All the dormitory clusters involve intra-dormitory transmission among residents with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH.

There was one new case at the cluster at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, bringing the total to 165 infections.

Of the cases, 150 are workers at the market, four are trade visitors and 11 are household members of cases, said MOH.