Omicron BA.2 sub-variant detected in Singapore, MOH to study further

SINGAPORE: A sub-variant of Omicron has been found in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Friday (Jan 28).

According to the ministry, 48 local cases and 150 imported cases in Singapore have been confirmed to have the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant as of Jan 25.

"The health authorities in Denmark have disclosed their findings that BA.2 is more infectious that BA.1, but with no significant difference in clinical outcomes," said the ministry.

"We will need further data and study to fully understand the implications for severity, immunity and transmissibility of BA.2."