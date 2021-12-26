Omicron cases to recover at home, community facilities as Singapore eases approach to managing COVID-19 variant

SINGAPORE: Singapore will ease its approach to managing COVID-19 cases infected with the Omicron variant from Monday (Dec 27).

Instead of being isolated in dedicated facilities by default, Omicron cases will be placed on home recovery or treated at community care facilities depending on their clinical presentation, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) late on Sunday night.

"International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible but less severe than the Delta variant, and that vaccines, especially boosters, retain substantial protection against hospitalisations caused by Omicron," said MOH.

"In the last week, we had several unlinked Omicron cases as well as clusters in the community. This was not unexpected given the high transmissibility of the variant."

Based on the authorities' "updated understanding", Omicron cases will be allowed to follow Protocols 1-2-3 as with other COVID-19 cases, said MOH.

Those who are vaccinated or below 12 years old will be discharged in 10 days, while unvaccinated patients will be discharged in 14 days. People who are well but test positive will continue to self-test, including using antigen rapid tests (ART), to discharge from the third day onwards.

Close contacts of Omicron cases will be issued a seven-day health risk warning instead of being quarantined for 10 days, and those currently in quarantine will be progressively discharged over the next few days. They would have to self-test with ART daily before leaving their homes.

"Contact tracing efforts would shift back towards self-reporting by family members and leveraging digital tools such as TraceTogether, and tight ringfencing of vulnerable settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, MSF elderly homes and preschools," said MOH.

It added: "The adjustments in our approach for managing local Omicron cases will allow us to focus our healthcare resources on severe cases and protecting the vulnerable settings.

"It also allows us to go back to having a single streamlined approach to manage COVID-19, regardless of COVID-19 viral strains, which will facilitate operations on the ground and compliance to the protocols."