Cluster of 10 Omicron COVID-19 cases detected, linked to The Vinyl Bar on River Valley Road

SINGAPORE: A cluster of 10 Omicron COVID-19 cases linked to a bar on River Valley Road has been detected, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Dec 25).

The primary case in the cluster, Case 280860, is a traveller who arrived in Singapore on Dec 14 from the United States via a vaccinated travel lane flight, said the Health Ministry.

His on-arrival test was negative for COVID-19, and he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 18.

The traveller met a colleague, identified as case 281477, on Dec 15, MOH said. His colleague subsequently visited The Vinyl Bar at 266 River Valley Road on Dec 17.

The Health Ministry’s epidemiological investigations found that Case 281477 "likely transmitted the virus" to a member of the bar's staff, identified as Case 281876, as well as three patrons who were at the bar that evening, known as Cases 282091, 282143 and 282178.

“Case 282091 then went on to infect four household members,” MOH said.

All 10 cases linked to the cluster are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms, the Health Ministry said, adding that it is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing.

"Staff and visitors of The Vinyl Bar (226 River Valley Road) who are identified to be close contacts of the cases will be placed on quarantine," said MOH.

"As a precautionary measure, other staff and visitors to the bar at the same time as Case 281477 on Dec 17 will be contacted by MOH for a one-time targeted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test."

All visitors to the bar are advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said MOH.

To date, 448 confirmed Omicron cases have been detected in Singapore, comprising 369 imported cases and 79 local cases.

Singapore is picking up more Omicron cases due to “the rapid spread of the variant across many countries/regions”, said the Health Ministry.

“Given its high transmissibility, it is a matter of time before the Omicron variant spreads in our community,” it added.

“It is important for everyone to continue to play their part and remain vigilant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to come forward to receive your vaccination or booster dose when offered.”