Two travellers who flew from Singapore to Sydney test positive for Omicron COVID-19 variant

SINGAPORE: Two travellers who flew from Singapore to Sydney on Sunday (Nov 28) have been confirmed to have been infected with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, said New South Wales health ministry (NSW Health) on Monday.

"Both passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines flight SQ211," said NSW Health in a media release.

They were both fully vaccinated and isolating in special health accommodation, it added.

"Everyone on the flight is considered a close contact and will need to get tested immediately for COVID-19 and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status," said the health authority.

It said that it would contact all passengers and flight crew to let them know about the isolation requirements.

Australia opened its borders to vaccinated Singaporeans on Nov 21, after Singapore extended its vaccinated travel lane scheme to Australia earlier this month.

On Saturday, New South Wales authorities said that from Sunday, all overseas arrivals must self-isolate for at least three days.