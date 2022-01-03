Omicron wave 'imminent', cases currently make up 17% of local COVID-19 infections: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: With Omicron cases currently making up around 17 per cent of local COVID-19 infections, a wave of the variant is “imminent” and Singapore must be prepared for it, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Jan 3).

In an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore, Mr Ong said that the country "continues to be stable so far".

"The number of active local cases over the past week is now 1,200, compared to a peak of over 26,000," he said in a Facebook post.

About 20 patients are in intensive care compared to a peak of about 170 cases. This is also the lowest in the last quarter, he added.

"Deaths are thankfully low. All these signal that the recent COVID-19 wave due to the Delta variant has subsided, at least for now," said Mr Ong.

At the same time, Omicron cases have started to "creep up", making up around 17 per cent of local cases currently.

"This means an Omicron wave is imminent, and we need to be prepared for it," said the Health Minister, adding that vaccination and boosters remain the key response.