Singapore receives its first batch of Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for COVID-19 treatment

SINGAPORE: Singapore has received its first batch of Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, after authorities announced last week that they had approved the oral tablet for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who are at risk of severe disease.

“The first batch of Paxlovid has arrived on our shores this week,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Saturday (Feb 12).

“This is the first oral anti-viral medicine approved for treatment of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. It will be prescribed and prioritised for those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness,” he added.

“With more treatment options, we are now in a better position to provide good care to Singaporeans infected with COVID-19.”