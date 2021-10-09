PCR tests to be reserved for those who are unwell; more ART kits to be distributed

SINGAPORE: In a change to healthcare protocols, most people testing for COVID-19 infection will now do so with an antigen rapid test (ART) instead of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday (Oct 9).

ART will be used for people who are well, such as for community testing and for the management of contacts of COVID-19 cases, so that the ministry can still detect infections and people can self-isolate early, MOH said.

This means that other than close contacts of COVID-19 cases, employees on the rostered routine testing programme, and those going for pre-event testing will only have to take an ART, which typically produces results in less than 20 minutes.

“Given that ART is convenient, accurate and reliable, we have sufficient confidence to move towards a test that can be administered by the individuals in the comfort of their own home,” the ministry said.

PCR tests will be reserved mainly for people who are unwell and have COVID-19 symptoms.

"The protocols and procedures for testing and isolation have been developed over the past months and became complex and difficult to understand. We will significantly simplify these procedures," MOH said.

Six free ART kits were mailed to all households between August and September. Students and employees of pre-schools, early intervention centres, primary schools and special education schools also received three kits each.

More ART kits will be distributed by SingPost from Oct 22 to Dec 7, with each household receiving another 10 self-test kits.

Those who receive health risk warnings will be able to retrieve six ART kits each from vending machines. A total of 100 vending machines have been set up across Singapore, but this will be increased to 200, MOH said. The test kits are also available for sale at retail stores.