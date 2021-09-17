COVID-19: Shorter stay-home notice period for travellers from Poland, Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Those with a 21-day travel history to Poland and Saudi Arabia who wish to enter Singapore from Sep 23 will be allowed to serve a 7-day stay-home notice (SHN) at a place of accommodation.

This comes after the Ministry of Health (MOH) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these countries, the ministry said in a news release on Friday (Sep 17).

"The multi-ministry task force has also been closely monitoring the global COVID-19 situation and continues to update the country risk classification periodically," MOH said.

Other countries in the same category II classification are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.

Travellers from these countries or regions are required to take a pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours, an on-arrival test, and a Day 7 stay-home notice exit PCR test.

MOH has also added Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Latvia, Portugal and Spain to the stricter category III, which requires travellers from these countries to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility or place of accommodation if criteria is fulfilled.

Travellers may opt for stay-home notice at a suitable accommodation if they are fully vaccinated, and are occupying the accommodation alone, or with other vaccinated persons with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.

These travellers also have to take a Day 3, 7 and 11 antigen rapid test (ART) self-swab.

Travellers from countries and regions in the least strict category I, comprising Hong Kong, Macao, mainland China and Taiwan, only need to take an on-arrival test before entering Singapore.