Employees with positive COVID-19 antigen rapid test results entitled to paid sick leave: MOM

SINGAPORE: Those with a positive COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) result should be allowed to work from home if they are able to do so, read a tripartite advisory published by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday (Sep 25).

If working from home is not possible, employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave.

This can take the form of paid outpatient sick leave or paid hospitalisation leave, without requiring a medical certificate, said the advisory.

Workers with a positive ART result should immediately inform their employer and begin their self-isolation at home.

"Employees should not be asked to take no-pay leave for the period of self-isolation. Employees may return to the workplace when they get a negative ART result after 72 hours," the advisory added.

Employers should also not ask these workers to report to the workplace even though they may be physically well.

This guideline follows the change in approach by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force in managing individuals who test positive on the ART but have no evident symptoms.

As announced on Sep 17, such individuals are advised to self-isolate and monitor their health at home, instead of rushing to the nearest general practitioner clinic or hospital, which may risk exposure to other infections.

"This is a risk-calibrated approach that will allow Singapore to focus the use of primary care and other healthcare resources on COVID-19 patients at higher risk of falling severely ill," said the advisory.

MOM added that most workers do not need to undergo a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after getting the first positive ART result.

"After 72 hours of self-isolation, the employee should repeat the ART. If the result is negative, the employee may return to work and daily activities.

"However, if the result is positive, the employee should continue to self-isolate, and take another ART every 24 hours until the employee receives a negative ART result."