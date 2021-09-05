Tightened COVID-19 pre-departure test requirements for more countries, regions including Australia

SINGAPORE: Tightened COVID-19 pre-departure test requirements will apply to more travellers entering or transiting through Singapore from 11.59pm on Thursday (Sep 9).

This includes Singapore citizens and permanent residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release on Sunday.

All inbound travellers from Category II, III and IV countries or regions will need to produce a negative pre-departure COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within 48 hours before departure to Singapore.

MOH said these travellers will still be subjected to an on-arrival PCR test, corresponding stay-home notice and testing regime as well as another test at the end of their stay-home notice period.

Category I: Hong Kong, Macao, Mainland China and Taiwan Category II: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea Category III: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Switzerland Category IV: All other countries and regions

Previously, travellers from Category III and IV countries or regions were required to produce a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before departure to Singapore.

This was to reduce the risk of COVID-19 importation, said MOH.

ADJUSTED BORDER MEASURES

MOH also said that it has reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the Republic of Korea and will adjust Singapore’s border measures accordingly.

From 11.59pm on Sep 9, travellers entering or transiting through Singapore with travel history to the Republic of Korea within the last 21 days will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 48 hours before departure to Singapore.

The travellers entering Singapore will also be subjected to an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test, a 7-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, and another PCR test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

Following a review of the “evolving COVID-19 situation” in these areas, MOH said it has also adjusted Singapore’s border measures for Croatia, Egypt, Finland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Sweden.

Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries may apply to opt out of dedicated stay-home notice facilities and serve their 14-day stay-home notice at a suitable accommodation of their choice from 11.59pm on Sep 9.

Applications will be considered if the vaccinated traveller has remained in those countries for the last consecutive 21 days prior to arriving in Singapore.

The travellers must also be occupying their respective places of residence or other suitable accommodation alone, or only with household members who are also vaccinated individuals with the same travel history and duration of stay-home notice.

Unvaccinated travellers will be required to undergo a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

“As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures in tandem with our roadmap to becoming a COVID resilient nation,” said MOH.

Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website.

MOH advised travellers to visit the website to check the latest border measures for the associated country or region before entering Singapore, and to be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry.