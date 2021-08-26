Preparing for the next pandemic requires ‘new way of thinking about international cooperation’: Tharman

SINGAPORE: Global health security is "dangerously underfunded" and the World Health Organization (WHO) needs more support to deal with the next pandemic, which could come at any time, said Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday (Aug 25).

Preparing for the next pandemic, which may be more devastating than COVID-19, therefore requires a “new way of thinking about international cooperation”, he said at a joint press conference with WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

They had discussed recommendations of the G20 High Level Independent Panel (G20 HLIP) on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The panel is co-chaired by Mr Tharman, WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and former US Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers.

“We have to move away from thinking about funding for global health security in terms of foreign aid, towards thinking about it as a strategic investment that all nations must make, not only for the good of the global community but because it is in each nation’s self-interest,” Mr Tharman said.

"It is about collective investments in the global public goods that all nations benefit from, rich and poor."

These include building global capacities in early warning systems and the One Health system - an approach by the WHO to achieve better public health outcomes - and ensuring a scaled-up and globally distributed manufacturing capacity for vaccines and other supplies.