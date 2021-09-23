FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts

Q: What do I need to do if I receive a health risk warning?

People issued with health risk warnings must comply with the testing and isolation requirements by law.

Once they are notified by MOH, they should book an appointment for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours of the SMS. This can be done at either a private practitioner or a swab-and-send-home clinic, not including polyclinics.

They also have to self-isolate until their PCR test result comes back negative. This means that they should not leave their residence except to seek medical treatment from a doctor, or to go for their PCR tests.

People who have been issued with health risk warnings are also “strongly advised” to stay in their rooms and minimise interaction with others in the household or visitors during this period, said MOH on its website.

They may only end their self-isolation once they receive a negative PCR test result, but should continue to minimise social interactions as much as possible for the entire period.

On the third, fifth and seventh day from the last exposure, they should perform a self-test with an antigen rapid test (ART), which can be collected from ART vending machines.

A second PCR test should be done on the eighth day from the last exposure. MOH's SMS notification will contain the date for the second PCR test appointment.

Q: What do I do if I receive a health risk alert?

Those who receive health risk alerts should monitor their health and seek medical attention if they are unwell within the health risk alert period, said MOH on its website.

They should undergo a self-administered ART within 24 hours from the last date of exposure, as well as on the third and fifth day. These kits can be collected from ART vending machines.

MOH also said that those who have been issued health risk alerts are “strongly encouraged” to come forward for free swab tests.

Q: Can I leave the house?

Those under health risk warnings must self-isolate immediately after receiving the SMS notification. They must comply with the self-isolation requirements by law.

Their isolation only ends when they receive a negative PCR test or at the end of their health risk warning period, whichever is earlier.

Those under health risk alerts do not need to self-isolate. However, they should minimise social interactions as much as possible during the alert period, work from home if possible and only go to their workplace if absolutely necessary, said MOH on its website.

Those under health risk warnings and health risk alerts cannot claim compensation for time lost at work.