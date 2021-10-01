560 quarantined students sat for first PSLE written paper; procedures 'can be improved', parents say

Another parent who only wanted to be known as Mrs Tan told CNA that she was disappointed and “utterly appalled” at how the PSLE procedure for children serving quarantine orders was handled.

Her son was unable to take the English paper as his quarantine order was issued on Wednesday morning, just a day before the paper. He managed to sit for the mathematics paper on Friday.

They were given one hour to decide whether her son would take the mathematics paper after they were informed of the quarantine order, she said.

The PCR test results could take up to 48 hours, and if he wanted to take the paper, the test should be taken as soon as possible to make sure the results were out before the paper on Friday, they were told.

“The whole thing, I feel that it can be improved,” said Mrs Tan, adding that her son was the only one in his class who had to serve a quarantine order so she was unable to get help and guidance from other parents.

“This is not the first year having COVID and PSLE. COVID started last year in March. Last year, there’s students taking the PSLE too. There’s ample time, from last year to this year, to think about it.”

After two days of scrambling, Mrs Tan managed to submit her son’s entry PCR test and ART results the evening before the mathematics paper on Friday. She thought the family could “finally relax and have a peaceful dinner”, she said.

But half an hour later, the authorities called her again to request another PCR test for her son later that night.

“I was like ‘Huh, why PCR test again when we did it yesterday with a negative report?’” said Mrs Tan. She insisted that her son had just taken his entry PCR test and refused a second test.

“Today, he can take the maths paper after a great deal, after a good effort. We went through a lot of difficulties, but finally he got there, he can take the paper. But he can’t sleep well, he was troubled,” she said.

Adding that she also did not manage to sleep, Mrs Tan said: “My mind is so active but my body is so tired, I’m drained out. I have to worry that he got COVID, on one hand about his health, at the same time I have to worry about his PSLE maths paper.”

Mrs Tan also worries about whether they will have to go through the same confusion for his next few papers, she said. She is also managing other household matters while serving a quarantine order herself.

“I have to really struggle with all of these things. You don’t know how frustrated I am.”

Like Mrs Tan, after the ministries announced the procedures for students on quarantine order who wanted to take the PSLE, Ms Tabina had to manage a flurry of calls from the authorities arranging for an entry PCR test.

“(I received a call) from the MOH that the swabber is coming. Then suddenly the swabber will not come because the Government already cancelled it. Then suddenly the swabber is coming, then off again,” she told CNA.

Finally, her son’s school told her she could decline the swabber’s visit because they would accept her son’s previous PCR test results for him to take the papers.

“And then I said why, because that’s under the Government rules? My point is I need to decide if it is a yes or a no. The school says you can decline it, but of course we need to follow what the Government says,” said Ms Tabina.

“We're happy at the end of the day, but the process and the procedure that we went through, it is not easy, to be honest,” said Ms Tabina, adding that she was still “feeling shaky” from the stress.

“But at the end of the day, our kids are the champion, and we already won the battle ... because they experienced (getting to) sit down on the first day of PSLE.”