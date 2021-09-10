Quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 to be cut from 14 to 10 days: MOH

SINGAPORE: From next week, the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 will be reduced from 14 to 10 days, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Sep 10).

This is because the Delta variant has a shorter incubation period, an average of under four days compared to an average of six days for the original strain.

“This means that it will take an average of four days after exposure to the virus, for the virus to be detectable in the individual,” said MOH in a press release.

Currently, the quarantine period is set at 14 days to account for the maximum COVID-19 incubation period.

“As such, we will reduce the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days from the date of last exposure, provided the person under quarantine tests negative for COVID-19 at the end of his quarantine,” said MOH.

Upon release from quarantine, the individual would need to continue with daily antigen rapid tests until day 14 to mitigate any remaining risk of infection.

However, these changes will not apply to dormitory residents, said MOH, due to the larger risk of transmission given their cohorted living arrangements. Sectors may also have additional requirements due to their unique needs.

“This will be less disruptive to people and yet capture a significant majority of infected cases,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference on Friday.

This shortened quarantine period does not apply to travellers entering Singapore.