Singapore's COVID-19 reproduction number is above 1. What does this mean and should we be concerned?

Mr Wong said it was important to bring the R number down and avoid a large number of cases, as this would translate to a "sizeable" number of people getting seriously ill and eventually dying.

"We will attempt to do so without going back to another heightened alert. And in particular, we will go for aggressive contact tracing and ringfencing of cases and clusters, and push for more pervasive testing," he added.

WHAT IS THE REPRODUCTION NUMBER?

In epidemiology, R is the number of people that one infected person will, on average, pass on the coronavirus to.

There are two types of R numbers: R0 and Rt.

R0 (pronounced R-nought) refers to the basic reproduction number of COVID-19 when there is no immunity or interventions to stop it.

"This quantifies the fundamental transmissibility of the virus and how bad things will get if we stop control measures," said Associate Professor Alex Cook, who works on infectious disease modelling and statistics at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

According to recent documents from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant's R0 is between 5 to 9. The R0 for measles in populations without immunity is 15.

But when politicians and scientists talk about R, they usually mean Rt, which is the effective, time-varying reproduction number of COVID-19.

"It goes up and down as immunity grows, as control measures change, and as the population’s social activities wax and wane. It represents how much transmission is happening today. Because the epidemic is currently growing, Rt is more than one," Assoc Prof Cook said.

Experts told CNA that Singapore's Rt is currently close to 1.5, which means that two people are infecting three others, explaining the exponential rise that Mr Wong warned about.

During the last period of heightened alert when cases fell, Assoc Prof Cook said Rt was below 1. This is the ideal situation in a pandemic as the number of new infections is below the level needed to sustain the outbreak.

SHOULD WE CARE ABOUT R?

While R gives some indication of how the virus is spreading, it has "no significant impact" once it is accepted that COVID-19 has become endemic in Singapore, said Professor Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

"For example, the R0 for seasonal influenza has been estimated at around 1.4, but that does not seem to bother us much," he said.

"We all know that during the flu season, if someone in the office starts sneezing and coughing, it is a matter of time before most people get infected."

Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's division of infectious disease, said R will eventually become "irrelevant" if Singapore stops mass testing and counting cases.

"For now, though, we don’t want a high R0; we don’t want to see a rapid and large escalation because we want to take some time to make sure the expectations are met," he said.

"We don’t want a sharp increase in cases because we want to exit the pandemic slowly having the opportunity to mitigate if things don’t go as expected."

WHY DID R GO UP?

Assoc Prof Cook suggested that the more infectious Delta variant "probably doubled" both R0 and Rt.

"Without that doubling, with the current measures and degree of protection from vaccination, the epidemic would be slowing," he said.

"I personally suspect that increased socialising after it was allowed again was (one of) the main reasons why the Rt went up, though it is also argued that the protection against infection due to vaccination is falling."