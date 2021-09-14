Recovering from COVID-19 at home: What you need to know

SINGAPORE: More COVID-19 patients will be able to recover at home from Wednesday (Sep 15) under an expanded scheme by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This comes as the ministry previously announced that more than 98 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Singapore have no or mild symptoms.

Home recovery will be the default care management model for eligible COVID-19 patients and these individuals will be allowed to self-isolate and take necessary health precautions at home with telehealth monitoring support.

“This will reserve our hospital capacity for those who truly need the medical care, so that we can continue to provide appropriate care for all even with higher infection numbers,” MOH said in a press release on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know:

HOW DO I KNOW IF I AM ELIGIBLE FOR HOME RECOVERY?

As soon as a person tests positive for COVID-19, home recovery can start immediately if they meet these requirements: