COVID-19 Recovery Grant extended by another year to end-2023

SINGAPORE: The application period for the COVID-19 Recovery Grant will be extended until Dec 31, 2023 to provide continued support for those who are affected by the current economic climate, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday (Dec 16).
The latest extension adds another year to the planned deadline that was scheduled for the last day of 2022.
This is not the first time the application period has been extended. MSF previously announced a one-year extension to the deadline last year.
From January, those who are eligible will continue to be able to receive up to three tranches, or nine months, of support. Each tranche provides three months of assistance.
There is no change to the amount of financial support provided in each tranche of the grant, said MSF.
Those who receive a third tranche of the grant will also get further assistance with their job search from NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) as per the current practice.
MSF said it has retained the maximum number of tranches eligible recipients can receive to ensure prudence in the use of public funds, as financial support would not be as effective in helping those who have received three tranches of support to improve their employment circumstances.
"Such recipients are likely to require targeted employment support instead to improve their circumstances."
The grant was introduced on Jan 18 last year to provide financial assistance to lower- to middle-income employees and self-employed individuals who experienced involuntary job loss, no-pay leave or significant income loss for at least three consecutive months.
It is part of the various of measures introduced by the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic, said MSF.
As of Nov 6, MSF said it has supported about 31,000 individuals through the grant and disbursed about S$75 million in total.
“While Singapore has transitioned to living with COVID-19, there are individuals whose financial and employment circumstances are still affected by the pandemic."
"Macroeconomic uncertainties, like recessionary fears in Europe and the United States, continue to weigh on the economy. Individuals impacted by job loss, no-pay leave or income loss may hence face greater difficulties in coping financially," said the ministry.
ADJUSTMENTS TO ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
To provide targeted support to those with greater need and who made more effort to improve their employment circumstances, MSF said some of the COVID-19 Recovery Grant's eligibility criteria will be revised from Jan 1, 2023 onwards.
Under the revised criteria, eligible applicants should either have a household income that is equal to or less than S$6,000 a month, or a per capita household income of S$2,000 or less prior to their involuntary job loss, no pay leave or income loss.
Those applying for the grant based on involuntary job loss need to submit proof of at least three job applications or interviews prior to applying, to show that they have been actively participating in job searches, said MSF.
In lieu of the job search requirement, people who are self-employed need to submit supporting evidence of three attempts to improve their business revenue or reach out to new clients.
Applicants are required to submit proof of work for at least six months between January 2021 and December 2022, instead of the current criteria which indicates the period from January 2020 to December 2021.
Self-employed individuals who wish to apply should also have declared their net trade income in either 2021 or 2022 – instead of 2020 or 2021.
"The economic impact of COVID-19 has gradually diminished as Singapore transited to living with COVID-19. As such, we have tightened the income eligibility criteria to direct support towards those with greater needs," said MSF.
From Jan 1 next year, eligible applicants can receive a maximum of three tranches of the grant between 2021 and 2023.
Those who did not receive the COVID-19 Recovery Grant in 2021 or 2022 can receive up to three tranches of the grant in 2023, provided they meet all eligibility criteria at the point of each application.
Applicants who received one or two tranches of the grant between 2021 and 2022 can receive up to two or one more tranche in 2023 respectively.
Those who wish to apply for the grant can do so at any time via the online portal. Applicants are advised to prepare their supporting documents in advance for a smooth application process.
Applicants who need help completing the online form can call the ComCare Call hotline at 1800 222 0000 or email the Social Service Office. Those who are unable to apply online can also visit their nearest Social Service Office for assistance.
