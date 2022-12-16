COVID-19 Recovery Grant extended by another year to end-2023

SINGAPORE: The application period for the COVID-19 Recovery Grant will be extended until Dec 31, 2023 to provide continued support for those who are affected by the current economic climate, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday (Dec 16).

The latest extension adds another year to the planned deadline that was scheduled for the last day of 2022.

This is not the first time the application period has been extended. MSF previously announced a one-year extension to the deadline last year.

From January, those who are eligible will continue to be able to receive up to three tranches, or nine months, of support. Each tranche provides three months of assistance.

There is no change to the amount of financial support provided in each tranche of the grant, said MSF.

Those who receive a third tranche of the grant will also get further assistance with their job search from NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) as per the current practice.

MSF said it has retained the maximum number of tranches eligible recipients can receive to ensure prudence in the use of public funds, as financial support would not be as effective in helping those who have received three tranches of support to improve their employment circumstances.

"Such recipients are likely to require targeted employment support instead to improve their circumstances."

The grant was introduced on Jan 18 last year to provide financial assistance to lower- to middle-income employees and self-employed individuals who experienced involuntary job loss, no-pay leave or significant income loss for at least three consecutive months.

It is part of the various of measures introduced by the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic, said MSF.

As of Nov 6, MSF said it has supported about 31,000 individuals through the grant and disbursed about S$75 million in total.

“While Singapore has transitioned to living with COVID-19, there are individuals whose financial and employment circumstances are still affected by the pandemic."

"Macroeconomic uncertainties, like recessionary fears in Europe and the United States, continue to weigh on the economy. Individuals impacted by job loss, no-pay leave or income loss may hence face greater difficulties in coping financially," said the ministry.