Man facing COVID-19 related charges remanded almost a year after arrest warrant issued

SINGAPORE: A man who skipped court in October last year over charges of exposing others to the risk of COVID-19 has been remanded and given new charges.

Verner Chua Jun Jie, 22, was handed two new charges on Thursday (Sep 1) for cutting his GPS tag at a flat in Bukit Batok in September last year and for failing to report to Selarang Park Community Supervision Centre that same month.

Chua was charged last year with two counts of exposing others to the risk of infection. He was accused of failing to stay home in August 2020 despite receiving a medical certificate ordering him to stay home for five days as he had an acute respiratory infection.

Instead, he took a Grab vehicle to visit his grandmother in West Coast and another Grab vehicle to buy lunch before heading home, charge sheets stated.

He is accused of repeating this offence in December 2020 while he was on medical leave for acute respiratory infection and had not yet received a negative COVID-19 test result.

He allegedly took taxis to have dessert with a friend in Balestier Road and for frog porridge in Geylang.

By his actions, Chua allegedly exposed his grandmother, his friend and other people at those locations to the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Chua was set to plead guilty in October last year, but an arrest warrant was issued for him that month when he failed to turn up in court. He was remanded on Thursday and is set to plead guilty on Sep 13.

If convicted under the Infectious Diseases Act, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both, per charge.

For mischief, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both. For failing to turn up at the supervision centre, he can be jailed for up to a month, fined up to S$1,500, or both.