COVID-19 restrictions can be eased once Omicron wave has peaked and starts to subside, says Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Singapore can look forward to easing its COVID-19 safe management measures once the current Omicron surge has peaked and starts to subside, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Feb 14).

Mr Ong added that the country would "continue to monitor the key indicators closely to make sure our healthcare system can cope" with the Omicron transmission wave.

He was responding to parliamentary questions posed by Members of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan (PAP-Mountbatten), Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) and Christopher de Souza (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah) on when current COVID-19 measures, such as restrictions on group sizes, would be lifted.

Whether current restrictions are eased, and when they can be lifted, depend on the epidemic situation, Mr Ong said in a written reply.

"One aspect is the daily infection numbers, which is around 10,000 cases a day," he said, noting he had earlier indicated that the country could hit up to 15,000 to 20,000 COVID-19 cases or more a day.

However, though these top line figures show where Singapore is on the epidemic curve, what is more important is the impact on disease severity and on healthcare capacity, he said.

"So far, the impact has been significantly more moderate for the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant," said Mr Ong.

He cited two reasons for this. Firstly, Omicron is a less severe variant than Delta, as it tends to infect the upper respiratory airways. Secondly, a high percentage of Singapore's population have been vaccinated and or have received boosters.

"Today, we still observe a significant difference in incidence of severe illness amongst the vaccinated and boosted, and not fully vaccinated, especially amongst seniors. So vaccines continue to make a huge difference," he said.

"Because of these reasons, while the daily infection numbers are high, the vast majority of cases have mild or no symptoms, and very few develop severe illness and require oxygen supplementation or ICU care, or have passed away," he said.