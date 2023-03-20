Singapore to set up dedicated centre for public health and forward planning team to prepare for future pandemics

SINGAPORE: A dedicated centre for public health as well as a team that will anticipate and monitor risks will be set up to better prepare Singapore for the next pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Mar 20).

This comes after a white paper, released earlier this month, detailed the government’s COVID-19 pandemic response and identified areas where it could have done better.

During his opening speech for a debate on the white paper in Parliament, Mr Wong stressed the need to grow expertise in public health and pandemic management, in order to detect novel pathogens quickly and develop measures to control the spread.

While Singapore already has some of these capabilities, he said these currently reside in various parts of the healthcare system including the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

To consolidate these capabilities and expertise, a dedicated centre for public health - similar to Centres for Disease Control in other countries - will be set up, he said.

“This will enable us to develop stronger competence in public health, and grow these capabilities over time,” he added.

Highlighting the strain that COVID-19 had placed on Singapore’s healthcare capacity and manpower, Mr Wong said whatever forward planning capacity set aside during the last three years had competed with operational demands for resources and mindshare to fight the “immediate fire”.

Learning from this, Singapore will set up a dedicated forward planning team with the bandwidth and expertise to look ahead, he said.

“This will help us better anticipate the next bound, develop our next course of action, and pivot more effectively as the situation evolves.”

Beyond this, Singapore will also need to strengthen its resilience as a nation, he said.

This includes building up additional redundancies and buffers to fall back on during a crisis as well as being able to marshal existing assets and resources quickly.

Where possible, he said, the government will design facilities to be multi-use, so they can be re-purposed or re-deployed during a crisis.

Mr Wong also highlighted the importance of Singapore's financial reserves, adding that it was a "crucial" resource that enabled the government to respond effectively and bounce back quickly in this pandemic.

"It shielded our economy and our people from the harshest impact of the pandemic. It remains our best safeguard in any crisis," he said.

"It is therefore our duty to ensure that the reserves are used prudently and judiciously, so that future generations can continue to benefit from it."