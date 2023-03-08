COVID-19 White Paper: U-turn on masks, confusing measures among areas Singapore says it could have done better

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s mask-wearing policy early in the pandemic and safe management measures that confused the public were areas in which the Singapore Government could have responded better to COVID-19.

These were among the conclusions of a White Paper on the Government’s review of its pandemic response published by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday (Mar 8).

Six areas where the Government could have done better were identified, including the outbreak in migrant worker dormitories, border measures, contact tracing and the transition to endemic COVID-19.

The review was conducted by the former head of civil service Peter Ho, drawing on interviews with ministers and civil servants. It also includes findings of reviews by various government agencies and perspectives from people and the private sector.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said COVID-19 has been “a very complex and wicked problem on a grand scale”, requiring the Government to operate in the “fog of war”.

“We made our best judgment at that time, but of course, with the benefit of hindsight and what we know today, we probably could have handled certain situations differently," he added.

He added that this review was separate from an audit of the S$72.3 billion that the Government spent fighting COVID-19. The audit is being undertaken by the Auditor-General’s Office.

The White Paper will be debated at the next sitting of Parliament on Mar 20.