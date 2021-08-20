8 F&B outlets ordered to close, another 22 fined for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Eight food and beverage outlets were ordered to close and another 22 establishments were fined for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Aug 20).
Fifty-nine people were also fined between S$300 and S$1,000 for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size while dining or failing to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.
The ministry said that since the resumption of dine-in at F&B outlets for groups of up to 5 fully vaccinated individuals on Aug 10, safe distancing enforcement officers have conducted checks on more than 700 F&B operators.
"Most were compliant with vaccination differentiated safe management measures and familiar with the requisite processes to check on patrons' vaccination status."
Operators were observed to have turned away patrons who could not prove that they were fully vaccinated, said MSE.
Majority of the more than 2,000 patrons checked were also found to have a cleared vaccination status, it added.
However, more than five F&B outlets were found to have breached the rules by failing to check the vaccination status of patrons before granting entry.
About 10 patrons dined in without a cleared status, said MSE, adding that most of them had completed the second dose of the vaccine but had not waited two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.
No patrons were found to have falsified their vaccination status.
As it was the first week since the new vaccination differentiated regulations were implemented, the operators and patrons were given stern warnings and allowance to adjust to the new measures, said the ministry.
8 F&B PREMISES ORDERED TO CLOSE
Eight F&B establishments were ordered to close for multiple breaches of COVID-19 safe management measures.
Two of the outlets, H.O.M. and Umami Café - located at Ming Arcade and Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall respectively - had allowed liquor consumption on their premises past 10.30pm, said the ministry.
H.O.M failed to minimise interaction between staff and customers, and allowed singing within its premises, MSE added.
The Singapore Tourism Board ordered the outlet to close for 20 days from Aug 14, while Umami Café was ordered to close for 10 days from the same date.
Another outlet - Taste Food City at Peninsula Shopping Complex - failed to ensure that customers consuming food and drinks in the premises adhered to the permitted group size, said MSE.
It was ordered to close for 10 days from Aug 19.
Five other establishments were ordered to close for 10 days for failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between customers, said the ministry.
They are: Ahtti at Vision Exchange, Aloha Poke Bistro and Arteastiq at Jewel, Dapur Penyet at City Plaza and Koufu at Yew Tee Point.
22 ESTABLISHMENTS FINED
Another 22 outlets were fined for breaching safe management measures, such as failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between seated customers.
The establishments were fined between S$1,000 to S$4,000 each, said MSE.
There were two repeat offenders - Fong Sheng Hao at PLQ and Mamita's Kitchen at Lucky Plaza, said the ministry.
The outlets issued fines are:
Araki at Orchard Plaza
A Kitchen at Vision Exchange
Beans Party Western at Hillion Mall
Beer Valley at Vision Exchange
Chicken Hotpot at Compass One
DNA Bistro at Vision Exchange
Fong Sheng Hao at PLQ
Fun Toast at Kallang Wave Mall
Great World City (#07-01, Great World City)
He Jia Huan at Vision Exchange
IndoChine at 47 Club Street
Mamita’s Kitchen at Lucky Plaza
Mr Uncle & Auntys Kitchen Pte Ltd at 35 Norris Road
Koufu at Square 2
Kris Bollywood at Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall
Mustard Restaurant at 32 Race Course Road
Signature Lounge at Vision Exchange
Starbucks Coffee at Westgate
Westgate (#04-43, Centre Management Westgate)
Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Marina Square
Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Lot One
Yoshinoya at NEX
Enforcement checks will continue to be stepped up to ensure compliance with the vaccinated safe management measures at F&B premises, including checks on the vaccination status of patrons dining in, said MSE.
"Starting this weekend, strict enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who flout (the measures)."
Operators which fail to check the vaccination status of patrons before granting them entry could face fines or closures, while patrons who falsify their vaccination status to dine in at F&B outlets could face fines or imprisonment.
