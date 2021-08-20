8 F&B outlets ordered to close, another 22 fined for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Eight food and beverage outlets were ordered to close and another 22 establishments were fined for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Friday (Aug 20).

Fifty-nine people were also fined between S$300 and S$1,000 for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size while dining or failing to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

The ministry said that since the resumption of dine-in at F&B outlets for groups of up to 5 fully vaccinated individuals on Aug 10, safe distancing enforcement officers have conducted checks on more than 700 F&B operators.

"Most were compliant with vaccination differentiated safe management measures and familiar with the requisite processes to check on patrons' vaccination status."

Operators were observed to have turned away patrons who could not prove that they were fully vaccinated, said MSE.

Majority of the more than 2,000 patrons checked were also found to have a cleared vaccination status, it added.

However, more than five F&B outlets were found to have breached the rules by failing to check the vaccination status of patrons before granting entry.

About 10 patrons dined in without a cleared status, said MSE, adding that most of them had completed the second dose of the vaccine but had not waited two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.

No patrons were found to have falsified their vaccination status.

As it was the first week since the new vaccination differentiated regulations were implemented, the operators and patrons were given stern warnings and allowance to adjust to the new measures, said the ministry.