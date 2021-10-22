15 F&B outlets ordered to close over COVID-19 breaches including singing, toasting

SINGAPORE: Fifteen food and beverage outlets were ordered to close, while another nine establishments were fined for flouting COVID-19 regulations since early October.



Enforcement action taken against these outlets were in addition to those meted out by the National Environment Agency (NEA) at hawker centres, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a news release on Friday (Oct 22).

One outlet, Katong Eating House at Mountbatten Road, failed to implement checks to ensure that only those with a cleared vaccination status can enter or remain within their premises to consume food or drinks, the ministry said.



Katong Eating House was issued an order by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to close for 10 days from Oct 15 to 24.



A cleared vaccination status refers to a fully vaccinated individual, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 with a valid pre-event test (PET) exemption notice, or a person who has a valid negative PET result within the last 24 hours.



Agencies have checked more than 1,000 premises and more than 3,700 individuals for adherence to vaccination-differentiated measures, said MSE.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with safe management measures, including the proper wearing of masks," the ministry said.



Enforcement action includes prosecution and revocation of licences for food, public entertainment, and liquor, it added.



MSE also said that agencies will continue to step up checks on F&B outlets and pivoted nightlife establishments to ensure that vaccination-differentiated measures and safe management measures are strictly followed.