15 F&B outlets ordered to close over COVID-19 breaches including singing, toasting

SINGAPORE: Fifteen food and beverage outlets were ordered to close, while another nine establishments were fined for flouting COVID-19 regulations since early October.
Enforcement action taken against these outlets were in addition to those meted out by the National Environment Agency (NEA) at hawker centres, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a news release on Friday (Oct 22).
One outlet, Katong Eating House at Mountbatten Road, failed to implement checks to ensure that only those with a cleared vaccination status can enter or remain within their premises to consume food or drinks, the ministry said.
Katong Eating House was issued an order by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to close for 10 days from Oct 15 to 24.
A cleared vaccination status refers to a fully vaccinated individual, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 with a valid pre-event test (PET) exemption notice, or a person who has a valid negative PET result within the last 24 hours.
Agencies have checked more than 1,000 premises and more than 3,700 individuals for adherence to vaccination-differentiated measures, said MSE.
"Firm enforcement action will be taken against operators and individuals who do not comply with safe management measures, including the proper wearing of masks," the ministry said.
Enforcement action includes prosecution and revocation of licences for food, public entertainment, and liquor, it added.
MSE also said that agencies will continue to step up checks on F&B outlets and pivoted nightlife establishments to ensure that vaccination-differentiated measures and safe management measures are strictly followed.
REPEAT OFFENDERS AMONG THOSE ORDERED TO CLOSE
Another fourteen outlets were ordered to close for at least 10 days for breaches such as allowing music to be played within its premises, failing to ensure that they adhered to the permitted group size and failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between groups.
MSE said two of the outlets, Kei Hachi at Keong Saik Road and KPO at Killiney Road, were ordered to close for 10 days for allowing "verbal exhortation of goodwill", which includes singing and toasting.
Repeat offenders De Boss House at Joo Chiat Road and Pink Whale at Circular Road were ordered by URA to close for 20 days from Oct 15 to Nov 3.
Drinks at Wan Jin Eating House at Serangoon Central Drive was also ordered to close for 20 days, for offences such as failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers on multiple occasions, MSE said.
MSE said that Shi Hao Mala at Geylang Road was fined S$1,000 by the Singapore Land Authority and ordered to close for 10 days.
The outlet had allowed self-served food lines and failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size and that there was at least 1m between group of customers.
It also failed to ensure that appropriate procedures and controls were in place to facilitate contact tracing of those entering the premises, MSE said.
The outlets that have been ordered to close are:
- Katong Eating House at Mountbatten Road
- Canton Paradise at NEX
- De Boss House at Joo Chiat Road
- Drinks at Wan Jin Eating House at Serangoon Central Drive
- Fluff Stack at Tampines Central
- Kei Hachi at Keong Saik Road
- KPO at Killiney Road
- Mahota Kitchen at Tampines Central
- Malaysia Boleh at Simei Street
- Mama Chin at Circular Road
- Pink Whale at Circular Road
- Shi Hao Mala at Geylang Road
- Tai Fu Lou at New Bridge Road
- The Luxe Bistro at Upper Weld Road
- Wan Chai Hong Kong Tea Room at IMM Building
MORE OUTLETS, INDIVIDUALS FINED
Eight F&B outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaches that included failing to ensure contact tracing was conducted for all individuals entering the premises.
One outlet, North Mizon along Amoy Street, had permitted "verbal exhortation of goodwill" in the form of singing within its premises.
Another establishment, Yellow Goldenland in Peninsula Plaza, was fined S$2,000 failing to ensure safe distancing of at least 1m between groups of customers.
A total of 24 individuals were also fined for flouting the rules.
The outlets that were fined are:
- Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall at Orchard Road
- Delifrance at Tampines One
- Flippers at Ngee Ann City
- Kopitiam at Bukit Panjang Plaza
- North Miznon at Amoy Street
- Texas Chicken at Vivo City
- Toast Box at Ang Mo Kio Hub
- Ya Kun Kaya & Toast at JCUBE
- Yellow Goldenland at Peninsula Plaza
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 MEASURES AT LITTLE INDIA
Additional safety measures will be put in place in Little India as more visitors are expected in the run-up to Deepavali, said MSE.
"Relevant Government agencies will also step up enforcement presence in Little India ahead of the Deepavali festivities," MSE said in its media release.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Monday said the measures include blocking off a popular pedestrian crossing at the junction of Campbell Lane and Serangoon Road on certain days, as well as ensuring businesses in the area do not extend their wares onto pedestrian walkways.
MSE urged members of the public to "exercise socially responsible behaviour" to protect their own health and that of others, adding that those who feel unwell or are sick should seek medical attention and stay home.
"Visitors are reminded to remain vigilant, observe safe management measures, and visit Little India during off-peak hours where possible," it added.
