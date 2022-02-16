Singapore to simplify COVID-19 rules; safe distancing no longer required when wearing masks

SINGAPORE: Singapore will simplify its COVID-19 rules and do away with the requirement for safe distancing in mask-on settings, the multi-ministry task force announced on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The streamlined rules, which will apply from Feb 25, will focus on the five “most important and effective measures” – group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace requirements, safe distancing and capacity limits.

Speaking at a task force press conference, co-chair Gan Kim Yong said safe-management measures are being simplified so that they are easier for businesses and people to understand and comply with.

"This will also encourage a greater sense of personal responsibility, which will play an increasingly important part in our journey towards COVID resilience,” he said.

Singapore's new COVID-19 cases are expected to remain at between 15,000 and 20,000 or even higher a day, said Mr Gan. But cases are expected to peak in a few weeks.

When the number of cases begins to fall, Singapore can then further ease its COVID-19 measures, he added.

“In the meantime, we will streamline and rationalise our border measures, healthcare protocols and safe-management measures, to prepare ourselves for reopening after the Omicron wave subsides.”

“These five parameters crystalise what we learnt to be the most important aspects of SMMs (safe-management measures) for pandemic control,” said Health Minister and task force co-chair Ong Ye Kung.

Although they do not represent a relaxation of the rules, there are “quite profound implications” on the way Singapore manages the COVID-19 pandemic.

If a new variant of concern emerges, authorities will try to adjust these five measures "instead of coming up with micro rules for different settings" which add on to a "confusing web of regulations", said Mr Ong.